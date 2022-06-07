Donald Raab

Jun 7

10 min read

The Joy of Programming

My XO Laptop running eToys signed by Alan Kay on February 26, 2015 — “The future will be better”

My programming story begins

Telling my story

Good stories have heroes

The best way to predict the future is to invent it.

-Alan Kay, 1971

The 1980s

The 1990s

Y2K+

The Joy of Programming

Sharing is Caring

Smalltalk or Java? Why not both!

Learn how Smalltalk and Java both influenced Eclipse Collections and can help you grow as a developer.

medium.com

The Future

Happy 25th Birthday Java

Java is still going strong after 25 years. I’m even more excited for the next 25.

donraab.medium.com

--

--

Java Champion. Creator of the Eclipse Collections OSS Java library (http://www.eclipse.org/collections/). Inspired by Smalltalk. Opinions are my own.

Love podcasts or audiobooks? Learn on the go with our new app.

Try Knowable
Vaibhav Arora

TDD — Learn from experience of Microsoft and IBM

The Pragmatic Programmers

in

The Pragmatic Programmers

44 Review Code

pointer-image
The Pragmatic Programmers

in

The Pragmatic Programmers

Wrapping Up

The Pragmatic Programmers

in

The Pragmatic Programmers

Consider the Context

Jalal Nasser

in

DreamiFly

Realm Is the Best Android Database Solution

Richard Chou

in

Data Mining the City 2022

Tutorial 2 — Grasshopper Intro

Willem-Jan Ageling

in

Serious Scrum

“We don’t try out new things - what if it fails?”

Arindam Basu

in

Towards Data Science

How to create data-driven presentations with jupyter notebooks, reveal.js,

AboutHelpTermsPrivacy

Get the Medium app

A button that says 'Download on the App Store', and if clicked it will lead you to the iOS App store
A button that says 'Get it on, Google Play', and if clicked it will lead you to the Google Play store
Donald Raab

Donald Raab

Java Champion. Creator of the Eclipse Collections OSS Java library (http://www.eclipse.org/collections/). Inspired by Smalltalk. Opinions are my own.

More from Medium

Shalitha Suranga

in

Level Up Coding

Good Habits That Every Programmer Should Have

Axel Dietrich

in

Better Programming

10 Things I Would Have Liked To Know When I Started Working as a Software Engineer

Mike Hoban

Good Bye, Phone Booth — We Don’t Really Need You Any More

Aaquib Ali

A complete Beginner’s guide — Web 3.0

Help

Status

Writers

Blog

Careers

Privacy

Terms

About

Knowable